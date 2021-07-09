BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Up 0.1%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.70. 13,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 77,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBTV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.01.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

