BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.94

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$61.94 and last traded at C$61.87, with a volume of 362349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

