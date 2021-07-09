BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Shares Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 75,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.41% of BCLS Acquisition worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

