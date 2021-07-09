Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.