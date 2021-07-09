Beam Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.72 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Beam has a total market cap of $37.30 million and $8.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,102,560 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.