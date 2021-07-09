Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.