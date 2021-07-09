Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.57. 534,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.29. The firm has a market cap of $991.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

