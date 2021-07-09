Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 673,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,003,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.