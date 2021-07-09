Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $6.03 on Friday, hitting $349.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

