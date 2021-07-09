Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

MAG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.00 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

