Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $209,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $697.48. 9,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

