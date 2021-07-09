Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 201,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $446.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.