Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.