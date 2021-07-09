Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $109,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.40. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.