Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

