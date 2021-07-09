Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

