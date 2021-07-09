Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,085 shares of company stock worth $16,774,398 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.