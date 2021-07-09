Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,483 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $166.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.96 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

