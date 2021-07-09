Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 40,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,462,691 shares valued at $52,302,105. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

