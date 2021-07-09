Beowulf 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $232.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.04 million and $232.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

