Berenberg Bank Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 210

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.80 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,363,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £826.30 million and a PE ratio of 76.57.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.