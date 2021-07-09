Berenberg Bank Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

