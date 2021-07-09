Berenberg Bank Increases Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 29

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

GGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.80 ($0.25). 9,101,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458,012. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £741.99 million and a P/E ratio of -188.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.03.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

