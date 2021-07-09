Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 18,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,092. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

