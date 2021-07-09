Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.32. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,881. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

