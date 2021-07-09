Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Acumen Capital

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

TSE:BR opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Big Rock Brewery has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$43.55 million and a PE ratio of -156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.13.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

