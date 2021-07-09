BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $733,057.65 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.