Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

