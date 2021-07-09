BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.57 on Monday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

