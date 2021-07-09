Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $521.17 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $28.06 or 0.00082213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $521.17 million and $11.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.19 or 0.01494762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00410734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

