Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $207.35 million and $2.11 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00054322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002154 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002162 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002456 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

