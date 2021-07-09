BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.92 million and $1.55 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00124407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00165006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,456.12 or 0.99822428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00947250 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

