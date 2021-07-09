BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 4.5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.89. 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

