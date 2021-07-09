BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 4.5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.89. 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
