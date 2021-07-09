BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Up 0.2%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

