BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,585 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.54% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 24.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

