BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.