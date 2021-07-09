BlackRock Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $104.44 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

