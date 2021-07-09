BlackRock Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.