BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

