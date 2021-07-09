Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 30,874 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.