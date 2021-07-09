Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 30,874 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

