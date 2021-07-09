BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 6.13% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

