BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

