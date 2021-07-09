BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 250,000 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $6,961,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $11.50 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,402.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

