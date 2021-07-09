BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 255,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,283,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $22,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $63,008,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of CMLF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.