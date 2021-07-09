BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of SLCRU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

