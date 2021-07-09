BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 250,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

