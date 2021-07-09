BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 400,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

