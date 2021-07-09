BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $56,649,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,710,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,087,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.59 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

