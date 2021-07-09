Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

