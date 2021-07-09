Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,163.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,282.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

